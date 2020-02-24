Lyxor Euro Overnight Return UCITS ETF - Acc (CSHD LN) Lyxor Euro Overnight Return UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Feb-2020 / 18:05 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Euro Overnight Return UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 21-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 104.6086 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6214000 CODE: CSHD LN ISIN: FR0010510800 ISIN: FR0010510800 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CSHD LN Sequence No.: 48461 EQS News ID: 982287 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 24, 2020 12:05 ET (17:05 GMT)