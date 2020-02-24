Lyxor Australia (S&P/ASX 200) UCITS ETF - Dist (LAUS LN) Lyxor Australia (S&P/ASX 200) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Feb-2020 / 18:06 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Australia (S&P/ASX 200) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 21-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 45.0979 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1612529 CODE: LAUS LN ISIN: LU0496786905 ISIN: LU0496786905 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LAUS LN Sequence No.: 48480 EQS News ID: 982327 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 24, 2020 12:06 ET (17:06 GMT)