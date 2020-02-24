Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc (SP5C LN) Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Feb-2020 / 18:07 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 21-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 204.4723 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9410967 CODE: SP5C LN ISIN: LU1135865084 ISIN: LU1135865084 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SP5C LN Sequence No.: 48503 EQS News ID: 982373 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 24, 2020 12:07 ET (17:07 GMT)