Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist (USIX LN) Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Feb-2020 / 18:07 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 21-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 109.5391 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 667200 CODE: USIX LN ISIN: LU1285959703 ISIN: LU1285959703 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USIX LN Sequence No.: 48515 EQS News ID: 982397 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 24, 2020 12:07 ET (17:07 GMT)