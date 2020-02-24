Lyxor $ Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist (BUOY LN) Lyxor $ Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Feb-2020 / 18:08 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor $ Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 21-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 100.7436 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1000100 CODE: BUOY LN ISIN: LU1571051751 ISIN: LU1571051751 Category Code: NAV TIDM: BUOY LN Sequence No.: 48545 EQS News ID: 982457 End of Announcement EQS News Service

February 24, 2020 12:08 ET (17:08 GMT)