Lyxor MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF - Acc (RIOU LN) Lyxor MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Feb-2020 / 18:09 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 21-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 20.7442 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 11116834 CODE: RIOU LN ISIN: LU1900066207 ISIN: LU1900066207 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RIOU LN Sequence No.: 48600 EQS News ID: 982567 End of Announcement EQS News Service

February 24, 2020 12:10 ET (17:10 GMT)