Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (UESG LN) Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Feb-2020 / 18:13 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 21-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 25.5788 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2100403 CODE: UESG LN ISIN: LU1792117696 ISIN: LU1792117696 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UESG LN Sequence No.: 48579 EQS News ID: 982525 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 24, 2020 12:13 ET (17:13 GMT)