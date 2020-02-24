Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (CLMU LN) Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Feb-2020 / 18:14 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 21-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 55.4501 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3956600 CODE: CLMU LN ISIN: LU1563454310 ISIN: LU1563454310 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CLMU LN Sequence No.: 48544 EQS News ID: 982455 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 24, 2020 12:14 ET (17:14 GMT)