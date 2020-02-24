Regulatory News:

Kristelle Wauters is joining Mercialys (Paris:MERY) as Director of Real Estate Operations, in charge of the Letting Division, Asset Management Division and Real Estate Innovation. She will be part of the Management Committee and report to Mr Vincent Ravat, Chief Executive Officer.

Kristelle Wauters began her career with DTZ Asset Management in finance, investment and asset management for opportunistic funds. She then moved to Constructa Asset Management as Head of Acquisitions.

From 2012, she was Head of Investment for Continental Europe and Commercial Developments for Aviva Investors Real Estate France, where she was appointed Deputy CEO in 2016. Kristelle Wauters' investment track record includes France, Germany, Italy and Spain, across various asset classes, such as offices, logistics, retail and hotels. In her previous roles, she has also led the development, letting and marketing strategy for ambitious office and logistics projects, particularly in connection with the Grand Paris initiative.

Vincent Ravat: "We are delighted to welcome Kristelle Wauters on board as part of our team. She will bring us her real estate know-how and experience and will help further strengthen Mercialys' client positioning and robust value creation."

Mercialys' portfolio, valued at Euro 3,634.4 million including transfer taxes at end-December 2019, is made up primarily of convenience shopping centers that are leaders in their catchment areas. Alongside its management of this asset base, the Company is moving forward with innovative projects to address the polarization of the retail real estate market and consumers' new needs.

