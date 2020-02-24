Technavio has been monitoring the global aerial work platform truck market since 2015 and the market is poised to grow by USD 1.89 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of more than 8% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200224005634/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aerial Work Platform Truck Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 159-page report with TOC on "Aerial Work Platform Truck Market Analysis Report by Product (Boom lifts, Scissor lifts, Vertical mast lifts, and Personnel portable lifts), End-Users (Construction, Telecom, T&L, and Others), Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/aerial-work-platform-truck-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the rise in construction activities across countries. In addition, the increasing adoption of electric and hydraulically propelled AWP trucks is anticipated to boost the growth of the aerial work platform truck market.

Factors such as rising population and strong economic growth in many developed and developing countries have increased the spending on infrastructure development projects and residential projects. This has significantly increased the construction of high-rise buildings and skyscrapers. Aerial lifts are extensively used in the construction of high-rise buildings as they are compact and can easily reach greater heights in confined spaces. With the growing number of construction activities, the demand for aerial lifts will increase significantly during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Aerial Work Platform Truck Market Companies:

Altec Inc.

Altec Inc. operates its business through segments such as New equipment, Used equipment, Rental equipment, Financing, and Others. The company offers a product line of aerial devices ranging from insulating/non-insulating aerial devices to telescopic/telescopic and overcenter/non-overcenter for the electric utility, telecommunications, construction, and lights and signs markets.

Bronto Skylift Oy Ab

Bronto Skylift Oy Ab operates its business through segments such as Access, Fire, and Service. The company designs, manufactures, and sells truck-mounted aerial platforms for various applications such as rescue and firefighting and other industrial applications.

Haulotte Group

Haulotte Group operates its business through segments such as Equipment sales, Service, and Rental. The company offers aerial work platforms ranging from small portable material lifts to telehandlers, scissor lifts, telescopic, and articulating booms.

Linamar Corp.

Linamar Corp. operates its business through segments such as Transportation and Industrial. The company offers aerial work platforms ranging from vertical mast lifts, DC electric scissor lifts, booms, and telehandlers among others.

Manitex International Inc.

Manitex International Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes a diverse group of products for various industrial applications. The company offers a line of aerial work platforms, including truck mounted aerial lift platforms (A62) and self-propelled aerial work platforms (Octopus).

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Technavio has segmented the aerial work platform truck market based on the product, end-users, and region.

Aerial Work Platform Truck Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 2024)

Boom lifts

Scissor lifts

Vertical mast lifts

Personnel portable lifts

Aerial Work Platform Truck End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 2024)

Construction

Telecom

T&L

Others

Aerial Work Platform Truck Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Fall Protection Equipment Market Global fall protection equipment market by product (anchors and connectors, bodywear, devices, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200224005634/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com/