

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - It was a trip down south for Swiss stocks on Monday, as mounting worries about the spread of the dreaded coronavirus outbreak outside china triggered a sell-off across sectors.



The benchmark SMI, suffering one of its worst setback in several months, ended down 397.94 points, or 3.58%, at 10,712.84, a long way down from an all-time high of 11,270.00 touched just three sessions ago.



Adecco and Sika ended lower by 6.65% and 6.28%, respectively. Credit Suisse, UBS Group, Swiss Life Holding, ABB, LafargeHolcim, Zurich Insurance Group and Geberit lost 4 to 5.1%.



Swatch Group, Swiss Re, Givaudan, Alcon, Novartis, SGS, Roche Holding, Nestle, Richemont and Lonza Group ended lower by 2.6 to 3.8%.



In the midcap section, AMS declined more than 7% and Straumann Holding lost 6.5%. VAT Group, Dufry, Bucher Industries, Julius Baer, OC Oerlikon Corp, Logitech, Georg Fischer and Partners Group 4.5 to 6%.



Markets across Europe tumbled today and selling was widespread in almost all the major markets in the region.



According to reports, South Korea raised its virus alert to the highest level, while Italy became Europe's epicenter for coronavirus cases over the weekend. Iran has confirmed an uptick in infections.



Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo has reportedly decided to close 4 branches in the country as the government imposed strict quarantine restrictions in two northern 'hotspot' regions close to Milan and Venice.



Following the move, about 50,000 people cannot enter or leave several towns in Veneto and Lombardy for the next two weeks without special permission.



Meanwhile, the National Health Commission said China had 150 new confirmed deaths from the coronavirus on Sunday, pushing the death toll nationwide to 2,592 among 77,150 confirmed cases.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX