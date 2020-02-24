Morton J Lemkau Moving and Storage: Morton J. Lemkau Moving and Storage Moves and Upgrades Their Office, Website and Sales and Marketing Efforts

LONG ISLAND, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2020 / Morton J. Lemkau Moving and Storage is a Long Island, NY based full service moving company that has been in business since 1949. They started the business in Westbury, NY, but most recently moved to a larger and more centrally located office and truck yard based in Syosset, NY. Since their move in May of 2019, they have been letting their loyal customers know of their move, and have also been reaching out to a new customer base.

Lemkau Movers obtains the majority of their business through word of mouth referrals. According to Don Manchester, Lemkau Moving's Director of Sales and Operations, approximately 75% of the customers they provide their relocation services to come via referrals from past and current customers. He added that with the company's new location, that their goal has been and continues to let their generations of customers know that they are still going strong, and in many ways, stronger than ever before. Since moving to their new location, Lemkau Moving and Storage has taken out a series of full-page ads in community papers that are delivered to subscribers' residences throughout Nassau County, and parts of Suffolk County, Long Island. Manchester stated, "Although we have been in business for over seven decades, many of our past and current customers did not know the extent of services we offer. With our print advertising, we wanted our customer base to know that we appreciate their loyalty throughout the years, and really let them know that we are in fact a full service moving and storage company. Of course we also wanted to introduce ourselves to potential customers, and so far our outreach seems to be working out well. We're getting many referrals from our multigenerational customer base, and we're certainly seeing many new customers. We definitely have more demand, and we're growing the company as a result."

Lemkau Moving and Storage refers to their company as a small to midsize full service moving company. Just over the last several weeks Alex Boncea, President of Lemkau, and Don Manchester have been working with their website development company to revise and upgrade their website. Their website now reflects all of the moving and relocation services Lemkau offers, Manchester is a big proponent of having a strong website presence, and with all the print advertising they have been doing, he wanted to make sure that their website is up-to-date, pertinent, and informative. He added, "One of the things we are most proud of, and we enjoy sharing with our potential customers is our feedback and reviews from our customers. I think the reviews illustrate our achievements as it relates to the company's overall mission statement, which is to provide customers with exceptional service throughout the entire relocation process, and really exceed their expectations."

Morton J. Lemkau Moving and Storage has purchased two vehicles over the last year. One is a box moving truck, and the other is a Sprinter Van. They also have an order in for a brand new box truck which they expect to have on the road in mid April of this year. Their overall objective at Lemkau Moving and Storage is to grow at a steady pace, but never get to the point that they are too big or too busy to continue offering the superior service they have offered for over seventy years, and the customer service their loyal customers have come to know and expect. Manchester added, "We'll continue to build our brand through various sales and marketing efforts, but even more so by delivering what we promise on a consistent basis to all." Lemkau Moving serves all of Long Island and the five boroughs of New York City, which they consider local moving services, and they also provide long distance moving services from Maine to North Carolina. They offer free (no commitment) "in-house" estimates. To learn more about Morton J. Lemkau Moving and Storage, be sure to visit their website, or call them today at 516-333-1340.

SOURCE: Morton J Lemkau Moving and Storage

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/577031/Morton-J-Lemkau-Moving-and-Storage-Moves-and-Upgrades-Their-Office-Website-and-Sales-and-Marketing-Efforts