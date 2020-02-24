Technavio has been monitoring the wall beds market and it is poised to grow by USD 806.64 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Rising demand for multi-featured wall beds has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, risks involved in international trade might hamper market growth.

Wall Beds Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Wall Beds Market is segmented as below:

Distribution channel

Offline

Online

Geographic segmentation

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

Wall Beds Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our wall beds market report covers the following areas:

Wall Beds Market Size

Wall Beds Market Trends

Wall Beds Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies increase in demand for eco-friendly and green furnishings as one of the prime reasons driving the wall beds market growth during the next few years.

Wall Beds Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the wall beds market, including some of the vendors such as B.O.F.F. Wall Bed Furniture, BESTAR Inc., FlyingBeds International Inc., Homes Spa, Murphy Wall-Beds Hardware, Inc., San Diego Modern Furniture Co. Inc., SICO Inc., The Bedder Way Co., Wall Beds Manufacturing and WallBeds Co. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the wall beds market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Wall Beds Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist wall beds market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the wall beds market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the wall beds market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of wall beds market vendors

