Technavio has been monitoring the patch management software market and it is poised to grow by USD 336.03 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Growing demand for identifying vulnerable versions of software has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, issues related to application compatibility might hamper market growth. Request a free sample report

Patch Management Software Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Patch Management Software Market is segmented as below:

Deployment

On-premises

Cloud-based

Geographic segmentation

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

Patch Management Software Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our patch management software market report covers the following areas:

Patch Management Software Market Size

Patch Management Software Market Trends

Patch Management Software Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies advent of the automated patch management system as one of the prime reasons driving the patch management software market growth during the next few years.

Patch Management Software Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the patch management software market, including some of the vendors such as Avast Plc, Chef Software, Inc., ConnectWise LLC, IBM Corp., JAMF Software LLC, Micro Focus International Plc, Microsoft Corp., SolarWinds Worldwide LLC, Symantec Corp. and SysAid Technologies Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the patch management software market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Patch Management Software Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist patch management software market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the patch management software market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the patch management software market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of patch management software market vendors

