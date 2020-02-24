

PALO ALTO (dpa-AFX) - HP Inc. (HPQ) released a profit for first quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $0.7 billion, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $0.8 billion, or $0.51 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, HP Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.0 billion or $0.65 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.7% to $14.6 billion from $14.7 billion last year.



HP Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $1.0 Bln. vs. $0.8 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.65 vs. $0.52 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.54 -Revenue (Q1): $14.6 Bln vs. $14.7 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.49 to $0.53 Full year EPS guidance: $2.33 to $2.43



