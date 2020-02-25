Huawei Accelerates the Development of the HMS Ecosystem in Anticipation of the 5G Era

BARCELONA, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei Consumer Business Group (BG) today hosted the Product and Strategy Virtual launch in Barcelona, Spain, during which it announced a series of new 5G products and strategy, as well as the latest progress of Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) and HUAWEI AppGallery.

With the opening up of HMS Core, Huawei provides the means for developers to fast-track the integration of HMS Core into their apps. Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei Consumer Business Group, said: "As we escalate our All-scenario Seamless AI Life strategy, we are also accelerating the development of our HMS all-scenario ecosystem. Working collaboratively with developers, we will ensure that consumers will be provided with user experiences of the highest quality as we march towards 5G proliferation."

Safe, rich and global app experiences

HUAWEI AppGallery is Huawei's official app distribution platform. With a nine-year track record of app aggregation and development, HUAWEI AppGallery is one of the world's top three application store, serving over 600 million Huawei device users in over 170 countries/regions with a rich curation of global and local apps. In 2019, HUAWEI AppGallery had more than 400 million monthly active users around the world, contributing to 210 billion downloads over course of the year. As Huawei rolls out localisation services in additional markets, the HUAWEI AppGallery will bring even more popular, innovative and trusted apps to Huawei device users around the world.

HUAWEI AppGallery also offers Quick Apps, an innovative category of installation-free apps that are always available on demand. At present, there are over 1,700 Quick Apps available on the HUAWEI AppGallery.

HMS goes globally

The new HUAWEI Mate Xs launched today is a testament to Huawei's commitment to HMS. It comes preloaded with a series of HMS apps that are optimised for the novel form factor, including HUAWEI AppGallery, HUAWEI Assistant, HUAWEI Video and more.

Supporting more than 30 languages and serving more than 180 million monthly active users around the world, HUAWEI Assistant provides tailored content to users according to their location, local time and weather. Swiping right from home screen, the widget can currently provide live updates for more than 150 sporting events and stock markets.

HUAWEI Video is a video platform that offers a rich curation of video on demand content. Currently, Huawei partners with Universal Studios, Sony, BBC and Disney to offer high quality global and localised content to over 160 million monthly active users worldwide.

Powering seamless connectivity, HMS plays a critical role in accelerating the realisation of Huawei's "1+8+N" All-scenario Seamless AI Life strategy. Developers are welcome to be part of this ecosystem, and together with Huawei, cultivate an intelligent ecosystem that empowers global consumers in the 5G era.

Open capabilities provide full developer support

HMS Core 4.0 is a collection of tools made for Huawei's partners and app developers to create unique, new experiences that tap into the full hardware and software capabilities Huawei devices have on offer. During his keynote, Richard Yu introduced several developer kits available as part of the toolkit, including Machine Learning Kit, Scan Kit, Map Kit and more.

Machine Learning Kit has the ability to detect and identify the shapes and features of a user's face based on seven criteria, including facial expressions, gender, age and clothing. This kit enables developers to easily integrate beautification features, as well as text and object recognition into their apps.

Scan Kit greatly shortens the development time needed for implementing QR code and barcode scanning capabilities into apps.

With the Map Kit, developers can easily implement customised maps and add tags, as well as implement services such real-time global road condition reporting and extremely accurate route planning in more than 200 countries/regions.

Currently, there are more than 1.3 million developers registered with HMS and more than 55,000 applications are integrated with HMS Core. More and more global developers have joined HMS ecosystem and launched their apps to HUAWEI AppGallery, together delivering a better experience for global consumers.

All-scenario security system protect the privacy of global users

Huawei has always held cybersecurity and privacy protection to the highest regard. The Huawei device global privacy compliance framework complies with Generally Accepted Privacy Principle (GAPPs) released by the AICPA/CICA, the General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR), as well as local laws and regulations in different countries.

After obtaining the ISO/IEC 27001 and CSA Star security certification in 2015 and the ISO/IEC 27018 privacy standard certification in 2019, HMS also became one of the first to pass the ISO/IEC 27701 certification, making Huawei a leader in security management, transparency and privacy compliance for personal data.

About Huawei Consumer BG

Huawei's products and services are available in more than 170 countries and are used by a third of the world's population. Fourteen R&D centres have been set up in the United States, Germany, Sweden, Russia, India and China. Huawei Consumer BG is one of Huawei's three business units and covers smartphones, PC and tablets, wearables and cloud services, etc. Huawei's global network is built on over 32 years of expertise in the telecom industry and is dedicated to delivering the latest technological advances to consumers around the world.

