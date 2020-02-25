AMUNDI ETF MSCI INDIA - B (CI2U) AMUNDI ETF MSCI INDIA - B: Net Asset Value(s) 25-Feb-2020 / 03:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI INDIA - B DEALING DATE: 24/02/2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 589.8625 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 44458 CODE: CI2U ISIN: LU1681043169 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CI2U Sequence No.: 48645 EQS News ID: 982727 End of Announcement EQS News Service

