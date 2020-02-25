

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's jobless rate rose to the highest in eight months in January, data from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.



The jobless rate for the 15 to 74 age group rose to 7.2 percent in January from 6.0 percent in December. In the same month last year, unemployment rate was 6.8 percent.







The number of unemployed persons increased to 196,000 in January from 181,000 in the last year.



The employment rate increased to 72.1 percent in January from 73.0 percent in the prior month.



The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 6.8 percent in January from 6.7 percent in the prior month.



