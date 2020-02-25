Makedonski Telekom Automates Operations with Stonebranch

Leading North Macedonia telecom provider selects Stonebranch to support the automation of major revenue-critical applications for real-time charging and billing.

ATLANTA, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stonebranch Inc., a leading provider of dynamic IT automation solutions, today announced that Makedonski Telekom, North Macedonia's leading telecom provider, selected Stonebranch to manage and automate applications in support of real-time charging and billing, interconnect, fraud management and billing mediation.

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with the team at Makedonski Telecom," said Sebastiano Mion, VP at Stonebranch. "Stonebranch's leading suite of automation solutions, local team of developers, and expertise in the telecom industry make this an excellent partnership," continued Mion.

Makedonski Telekom, part of Deutsche Telekom Group, is the leading telecommunications operator in North Macedonia with more than 1.2M active customers. Deutsche Telekom, moreover, is Europe's largest telecommunications provider.

"This initiative is part of Makedonski Telekom's corporate focus on digitalization and innovation to continue driving an exceptional customer experience for our subscribers. Stonebranch was selected because of the company's deep domain knowledge and specific software automation expertise within the telco industry," said Miroslav Jovanovic, CTIO of Makedonski Telekom.

To support this venture, a new Stonebranch office has been established in Skopje to guarantee greater customer intimacy with the local team. In addition, Stonebranch has created a DevOps lab focused on both the immediate and future operational needs of Makedonski Telekom.

