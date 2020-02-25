Anzeige
Dienstag, 25.02.2020
Mega-Chance Palladium: Europäischer Palladiumjunior von der Masse noch völlig unentdeckt
WKN: 675213 ISIN: NO0010096985 Ticker-Symbol: DNQ 
Tradegate
24.02.20
20:36 Uhr
15,070 Euro
-0,695
-4,41 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OBX 25
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.02.2020 | 07:53
26 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Equinor ASA: Announcement of dividend per share for the third quarter 2019 in NOK

Equinor (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) announced 24 October 2019 dividend per share of USD 0.26 for third quarter 2019. The NOK dividend per share is based on average USDNOK fixing rate from Norges Bank in the period plus/minus three business days from record date 19 February 2020, in total seven business days.

Average Norges Bank fixing rate for this period was 9.3042. Third quarter 2019 dividend per share is consequently NOK 2.4191.

On 27 February 2020, dividend will be paid to shareholders on Oslo Børs (Oslo Stock Exchange) and to holders of American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") on New York Stock Exchange.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)