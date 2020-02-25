Developers can use the LDRA-Jira Software solution to automate agile software quality analysis and verification for functional safety and security standards compliance

LDRA today announced the integration of the LDRA tool suite with Atlassian Jira Software (both cloud and server versions) to optimize agile development and verification of critical embedded applications. Embedded developers working in safety- and security-critical organizations must demonstrate compliance with industry functional safety and security standards, and to do this they are making the shift toward agile development methods. The new integration gives development organizations an agile solution that optimizes workflows with requirements traceability and automates software quality analysis and verification as well as documentation production.

The LDRA TBmanager Integration Package for Jira delivers bidirectional end-to-end traceability from Jira issues and test cases to requirements, design, code, and testing activities and artifacts. This integration supports and enables both Scrum and Kanban agile workflows to address the requirements of critical software safety standards such as DO-178B/C (aerospace and defense), IEC 62304 (medical devices), ISO 26262 (automotive), EN 50128 (rail transportation), IEC 60880 (nuclear energy), and IEC 61508 (industrial control) applications.

Bidirectional interface and exchange of requirements capabilities, along with test case and test execution results, enable users to see the status and verification of requirements reflected in Jira. Furthermore, developers can verify traceability through Jira's traceability matrix report and thereby ensure all documented issues in Jira and imported requirements have been addressed.

"Developers across all critical embedded applications are challenged with efficiently addressing the increasing functional safety and security requirements mandated by their industries," said Ian Hennell, operations director, LDRA. "Offering this integration between the LDRA tool suite and Jira optimizes agile development and provides our customers with a cost-effective lifecycle traceability, transparency, and verification solution."

Product Availability

The LDRA TBmanager Integration Package for Jira is available now from version 9.8.1 (and newer) of the LDRA tool suite. Contact sales@ldra.com for more information or Download a free 30-day trial of the LDRA tool suite with the TBmanager Integration Package for Jira.

Visit LDRA (Hall 4-509) at Embedded World, 25-27 February, in Nuremberg, Germany.

About LDRA

For more than 40 years, LDRA has developed and driven the market for software that automates code analysis and software testing for safety-, mission-, security-, and business-critical markets. Working with clients to achieve early error identification and elimination, and full compliance with industry standards, LDRA traces requirements through static and dynamic analysis to unit testing and verification for a wide variety of hardware and software platforms. Boasting a worldwide presence, LDRA has headquarters in the United Kingdom, United States, Germany, and India coupled with an extensive distributor network. For more information on the LDRA tool suite, please visit www.ldra.com.

Download LDRA Datasheet for LDRA's TBmanager Integration Package for Jira

Download more detailed Technical Note on the TBmanager Integration Package for Jira

See video of the LDRA tool suite and Atlassian Jira integration in practice

