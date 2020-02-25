Mindspace Announces Newest Site Opening in London

Global coworking and flex space provider Mindspace to open 35 thousand sq.ft of flexible spaces in the Metro Building, Hammersmith, UK

LONDON, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindspace , the global flex space provider, today announced the opening of its latest site in Hammersmith, London, marking the operators third London site.

The new space is situated in Hammersmith where Mindspace will build and manage 35,000 sq ft of high-end coworking and flex space, on floors 6-8 of the Metro building , owned by a fund managed by PATRIZIA AG . The new Mindspace site will accommodate approximately 630 members, and the opening is scheduled for June 2020.

Mindspace will provide uniquely designed and attractively furnished spaces accompanied by a wide range of business services such as guest check-in, community programming, activities and events, and other concierge-type service. Mindspace will also offer various amenities for all tenants of the building, such as meeting rooms, board room and event spaces. Media kit here .

Dan Zakai, CEO and co-founder, Mindspace said: "With a global track record of over 30 successful locations in 7 countries and 16 cities, inclusive of London - the coworking capital of the world, we are excited to take the next step in our growth. We plan to bring our unique flex space approach to this building and create a space that our partners and members can be proud to call their office."

Mindspace recently announced its third site in the US, in Philadelphia, within the renowned Wanamaker Building. Mindspace Philadelphia marks the first landlords partnership agreement deal for Mindspace in the U.S in addition to similar agreements signed in Europe and Israel in the past year.

About Mindspace

Mindspace is a global boutique coworking provider redefining the workplace experience for companies of all sizes. Their beautifully designed spaces, personalized level of service and carefully curated events foster enhanced employee engagement and a strong sense of community, accommodating the way people work, learn, innovate and grow. For further information please visit Mindspace.me or LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook .

About the Metro Building in Hammersmith

The Metro Building in Hammersmith, a key office submarket in west London, provides just under 110,000 sqft of office space over nine floors. Additional tenants from international companies including Weber, Agoda International, Capcom, Virgin Hotels and IATA.

Media Contact

Silicon Valley Communications

Oshy Ellman

+1-914-294-3135

oshy@siliconvpr.com

Landlord/Broker Contact

london@mindspace.me

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1094530/Mindspace_Shoreditch.jpg