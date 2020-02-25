Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2020) - HEMP FOR HEALTH INC. (CSE: HFH) (FSE: 9HH) (the "Company" or "HFH"), a cultivator and distributor of premium CBD products in Italy and other European countries, is pleased to announce that it has signed cultivation contracts with four different agriculture companies for the 2020 growing season.

The contracts to cultivate hemp on approximately 150 Ha of farmland in the Sienna province of Italy are expected to yield approximately 100,000 kilos of biomass and 12,000 kilos of dried flower (please see press release February 12, 2020). These contracts are based on a 5-year initial agreement with the option to renew for an additional 5 years including planting, watering, harvesting and natural fertilizers.

"These contract agreements are the first step in allowing our Company to bring an expanded offering to market, creating innovative products to deliver exceptional CBD experiences to consumers," reported Robert Eadie, C.E.O. and Director of the company.

About Hemp for Health Inc.:

Hemp for Health is a cultivator and distributor of premium CBD products contracting farmers in the Tuscan region of Italy for the purpose of yielding the highest quality hemp-based CBD. Our focus is to offer the absolute best in natural and organic CBD products to our customers, and that starts with pristine soil, seeds, and sun. (See further details available in the Company's filings on SEDAR. www.sedar.com)

