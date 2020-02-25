Anzeige
Dienstag, 25.02.2020
Durch neueste Gold-Technologien steht dieses Unternehmen vor einer Neubewertung!
WKN: A2AJ82 ISIN: FI4000206750 Ticker-Symbol: 4K8 
Berlin
25.02.20
09:14 Uhr
8,000 Euro
-0,020
-0,25 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
25.02.2020 | 08:21
Change in Kamux's Management Team: CPO Olli Kilpi to Take up new Responsibilities Outside Kamux

KAMUX CORPORATION Stock Exchange Release

HELSINKI, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Olli Kilpi, Kamux's CPO and Member of the Management Team, has decided to leave to take up new responsibilities outside the company. He has worked in the company since 2017, and will continue in his current position until 22 May, 2020.

"I would like to express my warmest thanks to Mr. Olli Kilpi for the great work he has done for Kamux in company's internationalization and growth. I wish Olli all the best in his future tasks," CEO Juha Kalliokoski says.

The recruitment process for a new CPO will start immediately.

Kamux Corporation

Kamux Corporation is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has total of 72 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold more than 240,000 used cars, 46,596 of which were sold in 2018. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 527.8 million in 2018. In 2018, Kamux's average number of employees was 472 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. The shares of Kamux are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

www.kamux.com

For more information:
Juha Kalliokoski, CEO
Tel. +358-50-544-5538

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/kamux/r/change-in-kamux-s-management-team--cpo-olli-kilpi-to-take-up-new-responsibilities-outside-kamux,c3045008

