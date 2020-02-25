MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) MAGNIT PJSC: Magnit Kicks Off Digital Transformation Powered by SAP 25-Feb-2020 / 09:55 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Magnit Kicks Off Digital Transformation Powered by SAP ****************************************************** Krasnodar, Russia (25 February, 2020): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces that JSC "Tander" and SAP (LLC SAP CIS) signed a number of agreements on comprehensive integration of IT solutions. The digital transformation will affect over 20,000 Magnit stores and around 300,000 employees throughout the country. The majority of information systems will be deployed at SAP's Russian data center using SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud (HEC). Magnit's transformation program is set to become the largest digital initiative in the history of Russian retail. Magnit's Transformation Program (hereinafter "the Program") is aimed at two global objectives-ensuring stable growth of the Company and increasing shareholder value. As the digital core uniting all of the Company's business processes, Magnit will use SAP S/4HANA RETAIL, a high-performance system that will enable it to maintain end-to-end stock and financial accounts. Over the course of the Program, the chain plans to incorporate over 40 SAP S/4HANA modules; during the first stage, the system will be used to automate finance, stock movement, human resources, and reporting. SAP Central Finance will allow consolidating financial administration for Magnit's main enterprises. Digitization of personnel management, based on SAP HCM, will affect HR records, organizational structure, as well as payroll calculations and related processes. In addition to that, the Company will establish a repository for POS data using SAP CAR, which will allow it to monitor remaining stocks in real time, create more accurate demand forecasts, and develop solutions for assortment management and auto-ordering. Matters of regulatory compliance-Chestny Znak, USAIS, and Mercury-will be handled by SAP Advanced Track and Trace. To develop corporate analytics and standardize management reporting, the chain will use SAP Business Objects, and will also be granted access to SAP Analytics Cloud. To implement the Program, the Company is going to partner with Accenture. The firm will help Magnit with planning and run quality assurance throughout the entire duration of the project. In the spring, the retailer plans to pick an integrator for the program. Magnit's SAP-powered digital transformation project will be implemented in several stages and is intended to be completed in three years. Modules will be tested on a limited number of stores and, if proven stable, subsequently rolled out across the chain based on a schedule. Incremental adoption of new technologies will allow the Company to minimize its operational risks. "We're focused on increasing the performance of the Company. This involves improving not just our stores and customer offering, but our business processes as well. Integration of a portfolio of modern solutions from SAP, which will address almost every single business process in the Company, is going to become the key tool for elevating Magnit's operational performance. Considering our scale, this may well become the largest digital transformation program in the history of Russian retail. We expect the impact from the Program's implementation over several years to reach billions of rubles. SAP modules will be introduced incrementally and after rigorous testing, so we consider operational risks from their integration to be minimal,"- noted Jan Dunning, President and CEO of Magnit. "Today, we're talking about the beginnings of a partnership that will serve as an example not only for the Russian retail market, but for the global community as a whole. Large-scale integration of a "digital core" solution from SAP will enable Magnit to overtake the competition in terms of both level of technology and operational performance. IT systems powered by a full-feature HANA Enterprise Edition platform will help the retailer increase transparency, manageability, and performance of its business, and thus become even better for its shareholders, partners, employees, and customers,"- commented Andrey Filatov, CEO of SAP CIS. 