The market is driven by the rising prevalence of spinal disorders. In addition, technological advances are anticipated to boost the growth of the spinal implants market.

Every year, nearly 39 million people are diagnosed with spondylolisthesis, 403 million people with symptomatic disc degeneration, and 103 million people with spinal stenosis across the world. In the US alone, around 299 million people are diagnosed with degenerative disease of the lumbar spine every year. In addition, the rising incidence of spinal injuries caused by accidents, sports injuries, and catastrophic falls has further contributed to the demand for spinal implants. These factors are crucial in driving the growth of the market.

Major Five Spinal Implants Market Companies:

B. Braun Melsungen AG

B. Braun Melsungen AG operates its business through segments such as Hospital Care, Aesculap, OPM, B. Braun Avitum, and others. S4 Spinal System and CeSPACE Titanium are the key offerings of the company.

Globus Medical Inc.

Globus Medical Inc. operates its business through segments such as Musculoskeletal Solutions and Enabling Technologies. AERIAL Interspinous Fixation is the key offering of the company.

Johnson Johnson

Johnson Johnson operates its business through segments such as Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. PROTI 360° and SYNFIX EVOLUTION System are the key products offered by the company.

Medtronic Plc

Medtronic Plc operates its business through segments such as Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group. SOVEREIGN Spinal System, Endoskeleton TA Interbody Fusion Device, and Titan Spine Interbody Devices are the key offerings of the company.

MicroPort Scientific Corp.

MicroPort Scientific Corp. operates its business through segments such as Orthopedics devices, Cardiovascular devices, CRM devices, Endovascular devices, Neurovascular devices, Electrophysiology devices, and Surgical devices. Piscis and Takin are the key products offered by the company.

Technavio has segmented the spinal implants market based on the product and region.

Spinal Implants Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 2024)

Spinal fusion implants

Non-fusion spinal implants

Spinal Implants Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

