AMUNDI ETF GLOBAL EQUITY MULTI SMART ALLOCATION SCIENTIFIC BETA UCITS ETF - USD (SMRU) AMUNDI ETF GLOBAL EQUITY MULTI SMART ALLOCATION SCIENTIFIC BETA UCITS ETF - USD: Net Asset Value(s) 25-Feb-2020 / 08:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF GLOBAL EQUITY MULTI SMART ALLOCATION SCIENTIFIC BETA UCITS ETF - USD DEALING DATE: 24/02/2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 489.4444 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 208600 CODE: SMRU ISIN: LU1602145200 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SMRU Sequence No.: 48667 EQS News ID: 982811 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 25, 2020 02:17 ET (07:17 GMT)