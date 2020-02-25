

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) reported profit before tax of 302.3 million pounds for the year ended 31 December 2019 compared to 317.8 million pounds, previous year. Earnings per share was 172.4 pence compared to 180.4 pence. Adjusted operating profit decreased by 0.8% in reported currency to 339.7 million pounds. Adjusted operating profit declined by 1.8% in constant currency due to lower sales and the impact of acquisitions. Adjusted earnings per share was 184.6 pence compared to 189.2 pence.



Fiscal year sales in reported currency reduced by 0.7% to 1.38 billion pounds. Constant currency sales fell by 2.6%. In the core business, constant currency sales reduced by 2.3%.



The Board has proposed an increase of 3.4% in the full year dividend to 90.0 pence.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CRODA-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de