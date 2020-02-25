Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 25.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
Durch neueste Gold-Technologien steht dieses Unternehmen vor einer Neubewertung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 859555 ISIN: JP3405400007 Ticker-Symbol: SSM1 
Frankfurt
25.02.20
09:12 Uhr
20,600 Euro
-1,200
-5,50 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
SUMITOMO HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUMITOMO HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,600
21,000
09:59
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SUMITOMO HEAVY INDUSTRIES
SUMITOMO HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SUMITOMO HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD20,600-5,50 %