Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 25.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
Durch neueste Gold-Technologien steht dieses Unternehmen vor einer Neubewertung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 856744 ISIN: US1270551013 Ticker-Symbol: CBT 
Tradegate
21.02.20
17:54 Uhr
39,800 Euro
-0,400
-1,00 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
CABOT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CABOT CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
37,800
38,800
10:13
37,800
38,800
10:14
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CABOT
CABOT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CABOT CORPORATION39,800-1,00 %