

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - SIG plc (SHI.L) announced the resignations of Meinie Oldersma from the role of Chief Executive Officer and as a director and Nick Maddock from the role of Chief Financial Officer and as a director.



In December 2019, SIG announced that CEO Meinie Oldersma is anticipated to be absent for a number of weeks due to a family illness.



SIG has appointed Steve Francis as Chief Executive Officer on an initial contract until December 31, 2020. The Board has also appointed Kath Kearney-Croft interim Chief Financial Officer and as a director. Kath joined the company in January 2020 initially to provide support to the executive team during the leave of absence of Meinie Oldersma.



In addition, SIG announced that it expects results for the year ended 31 December 2019 to be in line with prior guidance for underlying profit before tax for the year of c.£42 million. SIG noted that trading in the early period of 2020 has seen a continuation of the trends in the last quarter of 2019.



The company plans to now announce its 2019 full year results in the second half of April 2020, later than its previously planned date of March 6, in light of the directorate changes announced today.



