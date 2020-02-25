MIOTY the game changer in wireless communication

The MIOTY ALLIANCE will launch the software based MIOTY technology at the embedded world Exhibition. MIOTY is the only ETSI-compliant Massive IoT protocol to overcome the limitations of common LPWAN solutions. It is hardware independent, and with its unique and patented telegram splitting technology, MIOTY brings a breakthrough in scalability, reliability, mobility, energy efficiency and flexibility. MIOTY aggregates millions of messages a day with a single base station, achieves an unmatched interference immunity and transmits data with ultra-low power consumption. It is a powerful IoT solution for verticals such as Industrial IoT or Smart Cities, which need data transfer over 15 kilometers and data collection from moving devices at 120 km/h velocity.

Manufacturers, communication providers and service developers whose customer solutions call for a forward-looking LPWAN technology that ensures high scalability and reliability can now get access to this cutting-edge technology in joining the world's premier alliance for Massive IoT. The MIOTY ALLIANCE is accepting membership applications at mioty-alliance.com.

Texas Instruments, Fraunhofer Institute for Integrated Circuits IIS, Diehl Metering, Diehl Connectivity Solutions, ifm, Ragsol, STACKFORCE, and WIKA founded the MIOTY ALLIANCE to position the disruptive MIOTY technology as the worldwide standard for Massive IoT applications. The MIOTY ALLIANCE offers the ideal platform for developers, hardware manufacturers, system integrators, service companies and end customers by providing an open, standardized and interoperable ecosystem that addresses today's and future needs for wireless connectivity for the future of IoT.

"Reliable data transfer, low power and long-range networks are essential to creating industrial IoT applications at scale. The MIOTY standard provides these components and the performance to secure its position as the leading connectivity option for worldwide Sub-1 GHz communication now and in the future," said Mattias Lange, general manager of Connectivity at TI.

"We see the MIOTY technology as a game changer in wireless communication that provides the required scalability, data integrity and energy efficiency for verticals such as Industrial IoT or Smart Cities. With MIOTY the traditional LPWAN solutions which suffer from very limited suitability for massive IoT-deployments can reliably be complemented or replaced," explains Michael Schlicht, Deputy Chairman of the MIOTY Alliance Executive Board.

"Taking the needs of manufacturers and end customers seriously, we are proud to ensure worldwide interoperability along the entire value chain through standardization and certification programs," states Hermann Trottler, Chairman of the MIOTY Alliance Executive Board.

The technology and the benefits of membership of the MIOTY ALLIANCE will be presented at the founding members' booths 3A-507 at upcoming embedded world Exhibition, Feb. 25-27, 2020. The launch event with presentation from Texas Instruments and the additional networking reception will take place on Feb. 25, 2020 at 2:00 pm directly at the booth.

For more information, visit also mioty-alliance.com.

