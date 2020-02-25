

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ricardo plc (RCDO.L) reported pretax profit of 8.3 million pounds for the six months ended 31 December 2019 compared to 10.3 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 11.8 pence compared to 14.6 pence. Underlying profit before tax rose 5% to 16.0 million pounds. Underlying earnings per share was 23.0 pence compared to 22.0 pence.



First half total revenue increased to 192.9 million pounds from 188.1 million pounds, previous year. Order intake was 208.6 million pounds, a growth of 3% over prior year.



The Board has declared a 4% increase in the interim dividend to 6.24 pence per share. The dividend will be paid on 6 April 2020 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 13 March 2020.



