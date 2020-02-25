Point of Entry Water Treatment Systems Market Worth $10.8 Billion By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global point of entry water treatment systems market size is expected to reach USD 10.8 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 4.1%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to be driven by growing global population, increasing public health awareness, and rising water pollution.

Regions with limited or no access to fresh water source are dependent on ground water levels, including wells or underground reservoirs. However, water drawn from any source needs to be purified before drinking, to avoid contracting diseases like cholera and giardiasis, which, in turn, expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

Key suggestions from the report:

Reverse osmosis was the dominant technology segment in 2019 owing to low initial and maintenance cost, large-scale adoption, and the ease in installation and servicing of the system

Increasing adoption of the systems in commercial, educational, recreational, healthcare, and transport facilities is expected to drive the market in non-residential application segment over the forecast period

Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the point of entry water treatment systems market over the forecast period owing to the rising demand for clean and potable water in developing countries including India and China

Middle East and Africa is anticipated to show substantial market growth over the forecast period owing to the rising per capita water consumption coupled with rising population due to increased immigration into the region

Advanced research and development operations of the market participants have led to extremely innovative designs, which have optimized the adoption of point of entry water treatment systems across the regions.

Read 130 page research report with ToC on "Point of Entry Water Treatment Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (RO, Distillation, Disinfection, Filtration), By Application (Residential, Non-residential), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/point-entry-water-treatment-systems-market

Numerous manufacturers are shifting their focus toward developing systems and units that can function without constant electricity supply, so that these units can be used in remote areas. The market is dominated by global multinationals, which are majorly concentrated in North America and Europe.

Based on technology, the reverse osmosis (RO) segment is accounted for 17% of market share in 2019. This is attributed to easy installation and maintenance associated to the filtration process. The filtration technology segment is anticipated to witness significant market share owing to rising adoption of the technology in residence, workplaces, and institutions. Growing demand for RO and disinfection is likely to propel substantial growth over the forecast period.

In Asia Pacific, the market is expected to reach USD 4.3 billion by 2027. This is attributed to growing adoption of the technology in various sectors including mining, oil and gas, power generation, and paper and pulp. Growth of the aforementioned sectors in developing countries such as China, India, and Singapore is anticipated to drive the market in the region.

Key manufacturers are incorporating alterations in the designs of point of entry water treatment systems to enhance their usability and optimize penetration of the product. Companies attempting to establish themselves in the market are required to compete with existing multinationals including 3M, Dow Chemicals, GE, BWT AG, Culligan International, and Honeywell International.

Grand View Research has segmented the global point of entry water treatment systems market on the basis of technology, application, and region:

Point of Entry Water Treatment Systems Technology Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2027)

Reverse Osmosis systems



Distillation systems



Disinfection methods



Filtration methods



Water Softeners



Others

Point of Entry Water Treatment Systems Application Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2027)

Residential



Non-residential

Point of Entry Water Treatment Systems Regional Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





Russia





U.K.





Spain





Italy



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





South Korea





Australia





India



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East and Africa

and

UAE





Saudi Arabia

Find more research reports on Water & Sludge Treatment Industry, by Grand View Research:

Process Chemicals for Water Treatment Market - Heightened awareness regarding mitigating water pollution coupled with stringent regulations on water treatment and disposal has driven the market over the last few years.

Heightened awareness regarding mitigating water pollution coupled with stringent regulations on water treatment and disposal has driven the market over the last few years. Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market - Increasing demand for clean water owing to rising population, industrialization, and rapid urbanization from emerging markets is resulting in a marked rise in the adoption of the equipment.

Increasing demand for clean water owing to rising population, industrialization, and rapid urbanization from emerging markets is resulting in a marked rise in the adoption of the equipment. Membrane Bioreactor Market- Increasing adoption of environment-friendly water management technologies in sewage and industrial sector will propel industry expansion over the forecast period.

