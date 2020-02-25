Anzeige
Dienstag, 25.02.2020
Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 897122 ISIN: FI0009900682 
Stuttgart
25.02.20
08:06 Uhr
31,350 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.02.2020 | 09:41
Vaisala Group: Vaisala's Annual Report 2019 published

Vaisala Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
February 25, 2020 at 10:30 a.m.

Vaisala's Annual Report 2019 published

Vaisala Corporation has today published its Annual Report 2019. Vaisala's Annual Report 2019 includes Board of Directors' Report, Financial Statements and Auditor's Report, Corporate Governance Statement including Remuneration Statement, disclosure of non-financial information as well as sustainability information reported according to the GRIor through the company's website.

Additional information
Paula Liimatta, Business Controller and Head of Investor Relations
Tel. +358 40 580 3521

Distribution
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
vaisala.com

Vaisala is a global leader in environmental and industrial measurement. Building on over 80 years of experience, Vaisala provides observations for a better world. We are a reliable partner for customers around the world, offering a comprehensive range of innovative observation and measurement products and services. Headquartered in Finland, Vaisala employs approximately 1,850 professionals worldwide and is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. vaisala.com twitter.com/VaisalaGroup

Attachment

  • Vaisala annual report 2019 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9116ee82-4dcb-4de6-a7a2-822790d9761c)
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)