Empower Clinics Inc.: Empower Clinics to Create Psilocybin and Psychadelics Division Leveraging Corporate Wellness Clinics and Franchise Clinic Network

Empower intends to utilize its database of 165,000 patients to further psilocybin research, develop new products and partner with global leaders in the field

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2020 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CSE:CBDT)(OTC:EPWCF)(Frankfurt:8EC) ("Empower" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated and growth-oriented life sciences company is pleased to announce it intends to leverage its existing clinic network, the developing franchise brand, its 165,000 patients and product development capability, to create psilocybin and psychedelics subsidiaries.

The Company has been conducting market research on advancements in psilocybin and psychedelics in North America and globally, along with building the business case internally on how to create greater shareholder value, utilizing Company assets that include clinics, patients, physicians and technology.

"There is an undeniable mental health crisis in our country and around the world, that has an ever-increasing, devastating affect on our society." said Steven McAuley, Chairman & CEO of Empower. "Empower is uniquely positioned to immediately impact research, develop new products and bring advancements to plant-based therapies, under a framework of rapidly increasing awareness and a movement toward decriminalization of psychedelic treatment options."

Studies conducted by nationally and internationally recognized medical institutions indicate that psilocybin has shown efficacy, tolerability, and safety in the treatment of a variety of mental health conditions, including but not limited to addiction, depression, anxiety disorders, and end-of-life psychological distress.

"Over the past seven years, we have assisted over one hundred thousand patients obtain access to alternative health care and medicinal cannabis. The provision of legal access to psilocybin therapies are perfectly in-line with our philosophy of providing a Scientific Approach to Alternative Medicine™", said Dustin Klein, SVP Business Development and Director, Empower Clinics Inc. "Clinical trials have shown that psilocybin therapies provide tremendous help with conditions we see everyday in our clinics. It is our responsibility, to make sure we are providing the most up-to-date alternative therapies to our patients and our community."

The mental health crisis could cost the world $16 trillion by 2030 and according to Future Market Insights; the global behavioral health (non-pharmacological) market is expected to be valued at US$156 billion by 2028.

The United States Food and Drug Administration has determined that preliminary clinical evidence indicates psilocybin may demonstrate substantial improvement over other available therapies for treatment-resistant depression; and granted a Breakthrough Therapy designation for a treatment that uses psilocybin as a therapy for such depression.

The Company also announces it has issued to Haywood Securities Inc., 4,000,000 common shares of the Company (the "Work Fee Shares") under the financial advisory agreement dated September 25, 2019 (the "Agreement") based on Haywood Securities Inc. completing the final written SWOT analysis. The shares issued are priced at fair market value of the common shares of the Corporation as at the date of issuance of the Work Fee Shares.

