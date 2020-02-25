Karamba Security, a world-leading provider of embedded security, announced today Karamba's XGuard support for the Xilinx, Inc. Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC family of adaptable computing devices. Customers who develop or run applications on Zynq can now seamlessly leverage XGuard to help self-protect against cyberattacks, without requiring any change to R&D processes.

XGuard constantly scans for exploitation attempts of hidden vulnerabilities by automatically verifying operational integrity and executes internal detection and prevention controls. A detailed log of all security events can be stored and uploaded for later analysis. This is crucial for helping clients understand where vulnerabilities are in the system, even though Karamba's products can automatically prevent such vulnerability exploits at the gate.

By integrating XGuard into the build environment, the application becomes self-protected against attack, thereby enabling Xilinx customers to secure their embedded vision applications without altering their R&D processes or requiring developers to change their best practices which can delay their products' time to market.

"Xilinx is the world leading provider of adaptable embedded devices, and we see their technology being used globally by our customer base," said Ami Dotan, Karamba Security's co-founder and CEO. "We are pleased to join forces with Xilinx to ensure that our mutual customers' applications running on the Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC family of devices are automatically hardened against cyber-attacks to better assure consumer safety."

"Karamba Security's embedded security products have generated significant market traction in a very short time. We are pleased that Karamba Security has extended its support to include Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC family," said Willard Tu, senior director of automotive, Xilinx. "Karamba's XGuard enables our customers to develop more secure applications, without interfering with their development lifecycle or product release schedules. Security is a top concern for key markets we serve, including automotive, industrial and IoT, and we are excited to collaborate with Karamba to address those customer needs."

About Karamba Security

Karamba Security is the embedded security powerhouse, providing industry-leading embedded cybersecurity solutions for connected devices. Manufacturers in automotive, Industry 4.0, enterprise edge, and Industrial IoT rely on Karamba's products and services to seamlessly protect their connected devices against Remote Code Execution (RCE) and Command Injection. After over 50 successful engagements with Fortune 100 companies, automotive OEMs, tier-1 providers and other manufacturers, connected device manufacturers trust Karamba's award-winning solutions for protecting their customers against cyberthreats.

