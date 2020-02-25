Add Silence: Volvo CE's Noiseless Electric Machines Now Available for Online Prebooking

Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) is launching Volvo Group's first machine retail e-commerce tool. The online portal will give customers the opportunity to get in line for the first time to prebook one of Volvo's new electric compact machines.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Signaling the future for construction, the new ECR25 Electric compact excavator and L25 Electric compact wheel loader, benefit from zero exhaust emissions and low noise levels and vibrations, making them the perfect accompaniment for inner city jobsites - in fact any sensitive work environment. Customers will also benefit from lower maintenance levels, a more peaceful operation and the ability to keep in line with increased environmental regulations. For the first time since their unveiling last year, customers can now prebook their electric machines by signing up to the company's prebooking tool.

Melker Jernberg, Volvo CE President, says, "We are always looking for ways to improve the customer experience, streamline our processes and make use of new technologies. So what better time to announce an innovative new sales platform than with the market launch of our electric machines. We look forward to hearing what our customers think."

Expanding the customer base

By registering on the prebooking tool, which opens today across the key markets of France, Germany, Great Britain, The Netherlands and Norway, and will be expanded to other markets in the near future, customers are reserving a place in the production queue for the electric machines. After, customers will be alerted if they have been selected to place an actual order for the machines, set to hit the market in the summer.

Built to expand the opportunities for customers to buy one of these machines and to broaden the way these machines are used by customers, the online portal is being handled in collaboration with local dealers. Volvo Financial Services, the global financial services provider for the Volvo Group, supports the purchase of these electric machines by offering flexible finance solutions.

Electromobility awareness campaign

Volvo CE is marking its first commercial electric offering with the launch of an electromobility awareness raising campaign this week, which highlights the technology's many societal benefits. The Add Silence campaign centers around one of the most significant - and sometimes overlooked - advantages of electric construction machines: a reduction in damaging noise pollution.

Melker Jernberg says, "When talking about harmful emissions, it's easy to focus on CO 2 alone. But research shows that noise is equally important. We need to make concerted efforts to tackle both of these emissions if we want to build a more sustainable tomorrow."

More information about the electric machines can be found here www.volvoce.com/electromobility.

Follow us on social media:

Facebook: @VolvoCEGlobal

Twitter: @VolvoCEGlobal

Instagram: @VolvoCE

LinkedIn: @Volvo Construction Equipment

YouTube: @Volvo Construction Equipment

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1091633/Volvo_Construction_Equipment_Video.mp4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1091627/Volvo_L25_and_ECR25_Electric.jpg