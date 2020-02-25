LG Signs Sponsorship deal With World's Number-one Female Golfer, Ko Jin-young

Ko's World-class Performance and Pursuit of Perfection Make Her an Obvious Choice for LG SIGNATURE Brand Ambassador

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) announced it has signed a three-year sponsorship agreement with the world's top-ranked female golfer, South Korea'sKo Jin-young. As part of the arrangement, Ko has been named an official brand ambassador for LG SIGNATURE (www.lgsignature.com), and will be wearing a shirt featuring the ultra-premium home appliance brand's logo in future tournaments.

Ko ascended to the top of the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings last year, with her stellar play earning her four tournament victories including two majors; the ANA Inspiration and the Evian Championship. Apart from a brief drop to the number-two position last June, she has maintained a firm grip on first place in the global rankings since April 2019. Ko's dominant performance also saw her become the first South Korean to win the LPGA Player of the Year award, the Vare Trophy for the lowest scoring average, and the most earnings on the tour in the same year.

"I'm very pleased to be partnering with LG and am excited about my role as an LG SIGNATURE brand ambassador," said Ko. "I am truly grateful for the company's support and will continue to play the best golf I can."

A perfect match, LG SIGNATURE and Ko share a commitment to excellence and a well-deserved reputation for world-class performance - Ko for her skill and consistency on the golf course, and the premium brand for the unmatched convenience and quality of its products. The innovative technology, seamless design and intuitive user experience offered by LG SIGNATURE's impressive appliances continue to win over discerning consumers around the globe.

"Jin-young's incredible achievements are a testament to her unsurpassed talent and commitment, and we are delighted to be sponsoring her," said Kim Jin-hong, head of LG's Global Marketing Center. "We're also thrilled to have her as an LG SIGNATURE ambassador; her refusal to settle for anything less than the very best fits perfectly with the brand's philosophy. She is a true champion and we believe she's only just getting started."

Since launching the LG SIGNATURE brand globally in 2016, LG has been active in the area of golf sponsorship. The company became an official sponsor of the Evian Championship - one of the five major tournaments on the LPGA tour - in 2017, and currently sponsors world champion golfers including Ko Jin-young and her fellow South Korean, Park Sung-hyun. The prestige, passion and traditions of the great game of golf align with the philosophy and brand identity of LG SIGNATURE, the number-one name in ultra-premium appliances.

