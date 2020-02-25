The content marketing market is expected to grow by USD 269.24 billion during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200225005433/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Content Marketing Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Social media is becoming an essential part of the Internet, and it is being accessed by more than a billion people worldwide. In addition, the increase in the use of mobile devices and smartphones has further driven the use of social media among users. Most of the social media platforms such as LinkedIn are also available to users as mobile applications, which is also boosting the use of social media. As a result, enterprises are increasingly focusing on utilizing this platform to approach their target audience. Enterprises are establishing their presence on different platforms, such as Facebook, to use them for content marketing, which helps them to reach a larger target audience more effectively. Thus, the increase in the use of social media among consumers will drive the growth of the content marketing market during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41556

As per Technavio, the growing demand for digital magazines will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Content Marketing Market: Growing Demand for Digital Magazines

The increasing use of analytics is one of the key trends impacting the growth of the content marketing market. The use of analytics with content marketing will help enterprises to provide a snapshot of activities on platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, which enables them to track trends. Analytics in content marketing solutions helps in customizing dashboards or templates, which in turn provides enterprises with information about their followers' engagement with their content. Vendors such as NewsCred Inc., provide content marketing analytics, which offers ROI analytics, conversion analytics, and content analytics. This solution helps enterprises in improving content marketing by understanding the requirements and provides all the information needed to optimize the marketing strategy.

"Factors such as the growing use of AI with social media management software and increasing use of live videos for content marketing will have a positive impact on the growth of the content marketing market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Content Marketing Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the content marketing market by objective (lead generation, brand awareness, thought leadership and others), platform (blogging, videos, infographics, case studies and others), end-user (retail, automotive, financial services, telecom and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America and South America).

The APAC region led the content marketing market in 2019, followed by North America, Europe, South America and MEA. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as the increasing demand from sectors such as automotive, financial service, consumer electronics, and health and pharma.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Objective

Lead generation

Brand awareness

Thought leadership

Others

Platform

Blogging

Videos

Infographics

Case studies

Others

End-user

Retail

Automotive

Financial services

Telecom

Others

Geographic Segmentation

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200225005433/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/