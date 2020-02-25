The following information is based on a press release from Collector AB (Collector) published on February 25, 2020 and may be subject to change. Following an authorization from the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), held on February 17, 2020, the Board of Collector has resolved on a rights issue whereby shareholders are entitled to one (1) new share for every one (1) share held. The subscription price is SEK 10.00 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is March 2, 2020. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in Collector (COLL). For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=758568