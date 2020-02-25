RISEN ENERGY CO., LTD: Risen Energy provides all modules for Phase I of Shanghai Electric's Forte 50MW PV Project in Vietnam

NINGHAI, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2020 / Risen Energy (Stock Code: 300118, SZ) announced that it reached an agreement with Shanghai Electric Group (referred to as Shanghai Electric) and will provide all modules for Phase I of Vietnam's Forte 50MW photovoltaic project. This project is the first cooperation between Risen Energy and Shanghai Electric, which signals another major breakthrough for Risen Energy in the Vietnamese photovoltaic market, after the company has won a number of major projects in Vietnam.

It is reported that the 50MW photovoltaic project of Forte Phase I is located in Ninh Thuan province, Vietnam, and is the first PV general contracting project undertaken by Shanghai Electric in Vietnam. It is also a solid step forward for Risen Energy, in terms of the Chinese national "Belt and Road" initiative. The project will utilise 72 pieces of Risen Energy's 335W highly efficient polycrystalline modules. The project construction started in November 2019, and is expected to be completed in June or July, 2020. By then, it will effectively improve the local energy structure and greatly satisfy local power needs.

In order to ensure that the project is completed on time and to high standards, , Risen Energy's staff members have tried their best to alleviate the impact of current epidemic diseases and arranged production in a reasonable and orderly manner. The company is expected to deliver all the products this March. In view of this, Shanghai Electric highly applauded the professional level, courage, and enthusiasm of Risen Energy's staff members' response to the current epidemic. .

Xie Jian, President of Risen Energy commented, "Great thanks for Shanghai Electric's recognition of Risen Energy's high-quality component products and professional services. During the cooperation of this project, we have always maintained close communication with each other. In the future, I hope that we can achieve more opportunities for cooperation with Shanghai Electric. Furthermore, we will continue to promote efficient technological innovation and improve the service quality. We are looking forward to working with more partners to help transform and upgrade the global energy industry. "

About RISEN ENERGY CO., LTD

Risen Energy Co., Ltd. was founded in 1986 and listed as a Chinese public company (Stock Code: 300118) in 2010. Risen Energy is one of the pioneers in solar industry and has committed to this industry as a R&D expert, an integrated manufacturer from wafers to modules, a manufacturer of off-grid systems, and also an investor, a developer and an EPC of PV projects. Aiming to deliver the green energy worldwide, Risen Energy is developing internationally with offices and sales networks in China, Germany, Australia, Mexico, India, Japan, USA and others. After years of efforts, it has reached a module production capacity of 8.6GW. While growing rapidly, Risen Energy keeps a stable pace with an average debt ratio at around 50% from 2011 to 2018.

