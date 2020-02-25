SentryOne executive to discuss how to better monetize data and drive cloud migration

SentryOne today announced the company will share best practices around intelligent DataOps at the Gartner Data Analytics Summit, March 9-11, 2020 at The InterContinental Hotel in London, UK. SentryOne Chief Strategy Officer Douglas McDowell will discuss how to overlay business processes and technology through DataOps by creating a culture that recognizes the value of data throughout the data lifecycle. Session details include:

TITLE: SentryOne: Create Value (and Peace) with Intelligent DataOps

PRESENTER: Douglas McDowell, SentryOne Chief Strategy Officer

Douglas McDowell, SentryOne Chief Strategy Officer ABSTRACT: Transform your organization with intelligent DataOps, which can improve the quality of life for data professionals and their customers. Join our talk about injecting intelligence into DataOps to reign in chaos, monetize data, actualize business, even drive your cloud migration.

Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 1:15-1:35 p.m. GMT LOCATION: Exhibit Showcase Theater 2

The session is ideal for enterprises exploring how to accelerate the agility and speed in which they deliver data throughout their business.

The Gartner Data Analytics Summit is the premier gathering for data and analytics leaders. SentryOne experts will be onsite with customers to discuss how we believe enterprises can accelerate their data delivery and improve data performance to drive value.

This summit will be held in London as well as Grapevine, Texas on March 23-26, 2020. SentryOne will be exhibiting at both events, discussing the capabilities of its broad portfolio of database monitoring and DataOps solutions.

Attendees at the London summit can visit SentryOne at booth 522 for a free demo.

About the Gartner Data Analytics Summit

Gartner analysts will provide additional analysis on data and analytics trends at the Gartner Data Analytics Summit 2020 taking place 9-11 March in London. Follow news and updates from the event on Twitter at GartnerDA. Find out more about the event at: https://www.gartner.com/en/conferences/emea/data-analytics-uk

About SentryOne

SentryOne helps companies accelerate data delivery with Database Performance Monitoring and DataOps solutions for SQL Server, Azure SQL Database, and the Microsoft Data Platform. We empower data professionals to improve performance across the data lifecycle with unmatched scalability, best-in-industry customer support, and the most powerful data performance management capabilities available. Our world-class team includes multiple Microsoft MVPs and we have locations in Charlotte, NC; Jacksonville, FL; Boston, MA; and Dublin, Ireland. Learn more at SentryOne.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

