

Austria's production index declined in December on weaker industrial output, data from Statistics Austria showed on Tuesday.



The production index decreased 5.3 percent year-on-year in December, following a 1.7 percent fall in November.



Industrial output fell 6.4 percent annually in December and construction decreased 2.4 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, production index declined 2.0 percent in December, following a 1.7 percent fall in the prior month.



On a monthly basis, industrial and construction output declined 1.4 percent and 3.9 percent, respectively.



