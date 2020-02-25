

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's jobless rate rose to the highest in nine months in January, data from Statistics Poland showed on Tuesday.



The registered jobless rate rose to 5.5 percent in January from 5.2 percent in December. This was in line with economists' expectations.



In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 6.1 percent.



The latest unemployment was the highest since April, when it was 5.6 percent.



The newly registered unemployed persons decreased to 154,600 in January from 167,700 in the same month last year. In December, the number of unemployed persons was 118,000.



