Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 25.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
Durch neueste Gold-Technologien steht dieses Unternehmen vor einer Neubewertung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850386 ISIN: CA0636711016 Ticker-Symbol: BZZ 
Tradegate
24.02.20
21:27 Uhr
69,00 Euro
-1,50
-2,13 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
BANK OF MONTREAL Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BANK OF MONTREAL 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
69,50
70,00
13:20
69,50
70,50
13:11
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BANK OF MONTREAL
BANK OF MONTREAL Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BANK OF MONTREAL69,00-2,13 %