

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI.TO) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $1.32 billion, or $2.64 per share. This compares with $3.38 billion, or $6.13 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Thomson Reuters Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $185 million or $0.37 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.3% to $1.58 billion from $1.53 billion last year.



Thomson Reuters Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $185 Mln. vs. $102 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.37 vs. $0.19 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.33 -Revenue (Q4): $1.58 Bln vs. $1.53 Bln last year.



