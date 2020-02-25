World Ethnosports Federation: This Summit Holds the Future of Traditional Sports

ANTALYA, Turkey, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3rd International Ethnosport Forum entitled "Reviving Traditional Sports" was held in Antalya, Turkey, on 22-23 February. The Forum convened 200 participants including ministers, government officials, federation representatives and academicians from 49 countries. During the Forum organized by the World Ethnosport Confederation chaired by Mr Necmeddin Bilal Erdogan, many countries from Japan to Kazakhstan and Morocco to Argentine jointly worked on a bright future for traditional sports and games. The Joint Declaration on the Future of Traditional Sports was signed by 8 Ministries at the Forum. The 2020 Antalya Declaration on Traditional Sports penned as a consequence of the panels and discussions was announced at the end of the Forum. In his closing remarks, WEC President Mr. Necmeddin Bilal Erdogan emphasized the role of traditional sports in underpinning international dialog and respect for other cultures. The 2nd Traditional Sport Awards Ceremony was held at the end of the Forum.

International Ethnosport Held in Turkey this Year

The first Ethnosport Forum was held in Antalya in 2018 and the second Forum in Almaty, Kazakhstan, in April 2019. The Turkish city of Antalya hosted the third gathering on 22-23 February this year.

Necmeddin Bilal Erdogan: "Every country is a unique color. Every society is a unique rendering."

Mr. Necmeddin Bilal Erdogan, President of WEC welcomed the Forum attendants from different parts of the world. "Every country is a unique color. Every society is a unique rendering. Therefore, it is essential that we infuse fresh life into traditional sports. Because, it means preserving and maintaining our cultures and identities. I wish our Forum will further our unity, solidarity and fraternity." said Erdogan.

N. Bilal Erdogan and 8 Ministries Sign the Joint Declaration on the Future of Traditional Sports.

Following the opening speeches, WEC President Mr. Necmeddin Bilal Erdogan, Youth and Sport Minister Mr. Mehmet Kasapoglu and his counterparts from Azerbaijan, Ivory Coast, Mali, Pakistan, Palestine, Somalis and Uzbekistan signed the Joint Declaration for Reviving Traditional Sports.

Forum Declaration: An Insight into the Future of Traditional Sports

The 2020 Antalya Declaration on Traditional Sports was announced at the end of the Forum. The Declaration highlighted the importance of the role of governments in preserving and strengthening traditional sports, the impact of traditional sports on empowering of young people and their skills and the value of cooperation between universities, federations and clubs in "Reviving Traditional Sports".

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1094705/World_Ethnosports_Federation.jpg