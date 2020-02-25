

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, Thomson Reuters Corp. (TRI, TRI.TO) initiated revenue growth guidance for fiscal 2020, maintained organic revenue growth outlook and trimmed adjusted earnings growth forecast.



For fiscal 2020, the company now projects adjusted earnings growth of about 17 to 19 percent, down from the prior outlook of about 20 percent growth.



The company also provided total revenue growth guidance of 4.5 to 5.5 percent and maintained its organic revenue growth outlook of 4 to 4.5 percent.



The Thomson Reuters Board of Directors also approved a $0.08 per share annualized increase in the dividend to $1.52 per common share. A quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share is payable on March 18, 2020 to common shareholders of record as of March 6, 2020.



