Technavio has been monitoring the global C-reactive protein test market since 2018 and the market is poised to grow by USD 110.41 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of more than 1% during the forecast period.

Read the 119-page report with TOC on "C-Reactive Protein Test Market Analysis Report by End-Users (Hospitals, Clinical laboratories, and Others), Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2019-2023".

https://www.technavio.com/report/global-c-reactive-protein-test-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the increasing number of initiatives that support protein research. In addition, technological advances are anticipated to boost the growth of the C-reactive protein test market.

Governments across the world are undertaking various initiatives to increase the applications of protein research and production. For instance, in 2015, a consortium of experts from the Forum for the Future initiated the project, Protein Challenge 2040 in the UK. The project is aimed at developing a strong coalition of biotechnology companies, research institutions, and government organizations to advance protein research. Such initiatives are increasing the demand for products used in protein research, thereby necessitating the need for C-reactive protein tests.

Major Five C-Reactive Protein Test Market Companies:

Abbott

Abbott operates its business through segments such as Established Pharmaceuticals, Nutritionals, Diagnostics, Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation, and Other. NycoCard CRP is the key offering of the company.

Danaher

Danaher operates its business through segments such as Life sciences, Diagnostics, Dental, and Environmental Applied Solutions. OSR6147 is the key product offered by the company. It is a system reagent used for the determination of CRP in human serum.

F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd operates its business through segments such as Pharmaceutical and Diagnostics. Tina-quant C-Reactive Protein Gen.3 is the key offering of the company.

Merck KGaA

Merck KGaA operates its business through segments such as Healthcare, Life Science, and Performance Materials. CYT298 is the key offering of the company. It is offered as a test kit for the measurement of CRP in humans.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. operates its business through segments such as Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services. CRP Human ELISA Kit is the key offering of the company.

Technavio has segmented the C-reactive protein test market based on the end-users and region.

C-Reactive Protein Test End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Hospitals

Clinical Laboratories

Others

C-Reactive Protein Test Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

C-Reactive Protein Test End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Hospitals
Clinical Laboratories
Others

C-Reactive Protein Test Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Asia
Europe
North America
ROW

